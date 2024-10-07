Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Artivion worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artivion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after buying an additional 564,549 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 598,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $26.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.17 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.70 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $325,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,912.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Artivion news, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 9,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $238,420.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,475.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $325,417.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,912.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,109 shares of company stock worth $951,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

