Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,898 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Adeia were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADEA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adeia by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,117,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,167,000 after purchasing an additional 132,718 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Adeia by 11.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,755,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 390,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adeia by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,748,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Adeia by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,296,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 325,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adeia by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adeia Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Adeia stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. Adeia Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $87.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Adeia’s payout ratio is 58.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

