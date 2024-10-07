Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,437 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,597,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,850 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15,714.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,301,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,755,000 after buying an additional 1,292,792 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,391,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,344,000 after buying an additional 801,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $9,180,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 227.28%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

