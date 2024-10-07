Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,119,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 756,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 494,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,728,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 14.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on POWI. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,144.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

