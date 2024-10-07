Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $910,000 Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in RH were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $11,980,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,034.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $332.84 on Monday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $354.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.30.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

