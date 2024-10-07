Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 122.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,794 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,267,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 710,548 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 125.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 674.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 848,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Eventbrite by 1,793.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 212,275 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Eventbrite stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $268.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.32. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,300.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,300.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 495,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,396.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

