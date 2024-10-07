Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,301 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE NXRT opened at $42.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $64.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.