Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,097 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of Karat Packaging worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 95.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 30,137 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 32.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $25.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $509.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.05. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.03 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

