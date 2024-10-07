Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,785,490. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,785,490. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,748 shares of company stock worth $1,009,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $14.10 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

