American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of American Woodmark worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 843,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after purchasing an additional 129,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 294.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,801 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,602,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 909,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,017,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AMWD stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average is $90.57. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $324,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,012.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

