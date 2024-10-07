Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $13.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.44. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Paycor HCM’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

