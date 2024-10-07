ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 10,930 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHC. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 245,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 466,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DHC stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $938.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $371.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.