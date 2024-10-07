ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,262 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,937,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 296,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,689 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

View Our Latest Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.