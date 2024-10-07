ProShare Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Holdings in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enviri were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviri by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,330,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Enviri by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enviri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enviri by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 249,181 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Stock Up 3.3 %

NVRI opened at $10.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Enviri Co. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $811.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.19.

Enviri Profile

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.