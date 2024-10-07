Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

CTKB stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $664.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on CTKB

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.