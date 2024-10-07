ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,169 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gogo by 67.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 51.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOGO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of GOGO opened at $6.36 on Monday. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $808.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.02 million. Gogo had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 145.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

