ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,867 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in E2open Parent by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,775,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,090 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in E2open Parent by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503,050 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth $14,020,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in E2open Parent by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in E2open Parent by 23.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,801,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,370 shares during the period.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

ETWO opened at $4.00 on Monday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

