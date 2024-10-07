ProShare Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDXG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 207,207 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDXG. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $850.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.44 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 23.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

