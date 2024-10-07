Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 105.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Immunome worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at $10,994,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter worth $1,762,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth $3,038,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Immunome by 113.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,451 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunome alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,613.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,613.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,090.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMNM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Immunome

Immunome Stock Performance

Immunome stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. Immunome, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $789.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 2,435.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunome Profile

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.