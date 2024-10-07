Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Up 9.6% – Here’s Why

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01). Approximately 3,788,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,870,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Trading Up 21.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 7.85.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

