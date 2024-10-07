StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21,963.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

