Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,673 ($22.38) and last traded at GBX 1,676 ($22.42). Approximately 3,410,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 501% from the average daily volume of 567,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,793 ($23.98).

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,672.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,685.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,320.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Endeavour Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -11,481.48%.

Insider Activity at Endeavour Mining

About Endeavour Mining

In other Endeavour Mining news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,553 ($20.77) per share, with a total value of £77,650 ($103,865.70). 19.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

