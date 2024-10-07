StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
Shares of CLRO opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.81. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
