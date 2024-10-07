Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. Fluent has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluent stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Fluent worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

