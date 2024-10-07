Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

