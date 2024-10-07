Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases 3,344 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 966.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 892.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,773,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.92 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,957,403 shares of company stock valued at $471,267,184 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

