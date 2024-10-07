ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,110 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 658,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 464,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,827,000 after purchasing an additional 412,486 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after buying an additional 400,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised Pliant Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PLRX opened at $11.53 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

