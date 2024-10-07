ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,525 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 164,023 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fig Buyer Gp, Llc sold 3,399,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $30,731,489.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,418,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,103,791.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIP opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $995.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.17). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 49.85%. The business had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.19%.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

