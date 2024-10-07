ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 15,830.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $11.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $524.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Transactions at nLIGHT

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $51,033.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,204.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on nLIGHT

nLIGHT Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.