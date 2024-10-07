ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,747,000 after acquiring an additional 651,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 91,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 664,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 621,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BDN. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $987.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

