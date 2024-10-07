ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 12,037 Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGHC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 61,937 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 482.7% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,311,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,032 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth $138,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. Super Group Limited has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Super Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $446.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

