ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,006 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,734,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 246,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,548,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,237,000 after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 38.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,779,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,345 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at $5,191,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1,058.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNUT. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.85%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

