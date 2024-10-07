Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stake Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 93.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,516,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,047 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $4,928,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 500,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after buying an additional 492,416 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,096,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 410,128 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.28 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $569.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

