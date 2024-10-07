ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,917 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $6.64 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

