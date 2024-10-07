ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 103,644 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,889.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ProPetro Price Performance

ProPetro stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $908.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

