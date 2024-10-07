Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 437,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 112,732 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,883,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 639,198 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 506,262 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SANA opened at $4.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $941.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.42. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,848,121 shares in the company, valued at $11,620,333.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

