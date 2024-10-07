ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,178 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 15.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $11.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.71. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COGT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

