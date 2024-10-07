ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,681 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

MFA Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MFA opened at $12.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.73 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,749.78%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

