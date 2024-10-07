ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,862 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 137.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SVC shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $815.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $512.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.26%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.24%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

