ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 53.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $7.56 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 50.47 and a quick ratio of 50.47. The stock has a market cap of $999.58 million, a P/E ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

Redwood Trust Increases Dividend

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 971.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RWT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.14.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

