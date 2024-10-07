JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in JELD-WEN by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

JELD opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 2.24. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

