ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,119 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 15.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,581,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,612 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 26.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,466,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,698,000 after acquiring an additional 521,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 25.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 262,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 24.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 45,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

