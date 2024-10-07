Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 113.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

