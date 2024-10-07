ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRM. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Pennant Select LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $2,645,000. Pennant Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,551,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 97,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,573,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,456,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRM stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

