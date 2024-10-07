ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 15,828 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,828 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,322,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,420,000 after buying an additional 678,588 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 20,515,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,648,000 after buying an additional 227,204 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 19,231,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,541,000 after buying an additional 3,064,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 1,761,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,324,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 150,989 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roshan Mendis bought 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Sabre Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SABR opened at $3.51 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

