Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 145,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,799.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $112,268.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,898.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,717 shares of company stock valued at $652,955 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLAY opened at $6.53 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.60 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

