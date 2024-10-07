ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 220,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 216,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $6.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.97. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $793.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.65 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.22%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

