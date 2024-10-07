Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNTY shares. Stephens increased their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Transactions at Guaranty Bancshares

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,402. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 5,610 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $192,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 2,500 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,402. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,897 shares of company stock worth $567,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $381.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.57. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $37.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.