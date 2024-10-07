Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,663,272.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $286.74 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

