iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,913,000 after purchasing an additional 637,572 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,270,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,633,000 after acquiring an additional 298,653 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,860,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,089,000 after acquiring an additional 105,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,431,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $95.13 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $95.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

